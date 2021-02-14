$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Syneos Health posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,133.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,316,253 shares of company stock valued at $204,390,535 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 137,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNH traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.12.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

