$1.11 EPS Expected for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.17. Abiomed posted earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $5.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $328.36 on Friday. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.45 and its 200 day moving average is $293.07.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 7,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $2,117,245.72. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,656 shares of company stock worth $5,955,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

