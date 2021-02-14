$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monster Beverage.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

