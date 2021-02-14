$1.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.26. Eaton reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.98. 1,586,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00.

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 938,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,720,000 after acquiring an additional 63,850 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

