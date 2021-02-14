$1.30 EPS Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.33. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.22.

In other news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.59. 2,433,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,674. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $75.18 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.34.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

