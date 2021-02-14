$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.55. Dover posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 239,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,652,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.73. 289,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $130.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

