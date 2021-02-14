$1.46 EPS Expected for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings per share of $1.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.33. WEX reported earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEX.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of WEX by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 11,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 407,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,029,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX opened at $221.40 on Friday. WEX has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

