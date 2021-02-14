$1.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) will announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. PRA Health Sciences posted earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Health Sciences.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

PRAH traded up $2.87 on Friday, hitting $129.52. 288,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $137.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,486,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,190,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,564,000 after acquiring an additional 637,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after buying an additional 411,270 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,534,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 704,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,415,000 after buying an additional 59,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

