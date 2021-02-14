$1.55 EPS Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.98. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $177.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

