$1.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.70 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $5.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 11,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.76, for a total value of $3,280,385.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $288,006.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,965,517 shares of company stock worth $737,329,892. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carvana by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $296.05 on Friday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $304.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.79.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

