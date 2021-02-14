$1.66 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report $1.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 billion to $7.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.44.

In other news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock opened at $213.98 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a 200-day moving average of $242.13.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

