$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.78. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $8.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.51 to $10.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.91.

NYSE:UPS opened at $163.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $141.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

