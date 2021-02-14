$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce sales of $10.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.64 billion to $11.32 billion. NIKE posted sales of $10.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $43.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.28 billion to $44.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.36 billion to $49.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NIKE by 21.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 12.1% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 122.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 11,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

