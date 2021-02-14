10,607 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,361,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2,155.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Generac by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.46.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $326.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.53. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $330.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

