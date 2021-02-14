10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXG. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

TXG stock opened at $196.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.04. 10x Genomics has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.82 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $5,107,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,250 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at $83,287,670.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,417,988 over the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,389 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

