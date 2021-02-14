111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
111 stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. 111 has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
111 Company Profile
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.