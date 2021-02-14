111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

111 stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. 111 has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $347.99 million during the quarter. 111 had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in 111 by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 111 by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

