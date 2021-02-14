114,044 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 114,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. Banc of California makes up approximately 1.4% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.23% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE BANC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,639. The stock has a market cap of $958.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

