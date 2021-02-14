$116.91 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post sales of $116.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.81 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Everi reported sales of $145.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $381.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $377.94 million to $384.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $520.30 million, with estimates ranging from $484.70 million to $535.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Everi.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 96,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,038. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.55.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

