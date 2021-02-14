12,049 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $144.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.78 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.44.

In related news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,536 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

