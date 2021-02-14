122,520 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 122,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQNR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of EQNR opened at $17.97 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

