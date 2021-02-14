126,020 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Tiff Advisory Services Inc.

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 4.7% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 326,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $123.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a PE ratio of 83.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

