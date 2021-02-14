$127.52 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will announce $127.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $140.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $231.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full year sales of $557.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SP Plus by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 346,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,997,000 after buying an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,486,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 90,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SP stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

