$129.99 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $129.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the highest is $132.98 million. SJW Group reported sales of $125.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $558.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $561.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $569.00 million to $592.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SJW Group.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock worth $433,747. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter worth $133,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

