131,005 Shares in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 131,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.37% of Myers Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Myers Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Myers Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Lori A. Lutey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased 11,120 shares of company stock valued at $189,001 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MYE opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

