$132.97 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce $132.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $131.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.03 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $127.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $509.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.86 million to $510.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $543.32 million, with estimates ranging from $536.31 million to $555.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,728,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $42.35.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.