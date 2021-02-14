14,179 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.5% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3,341.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,124,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,095 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $104,120,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $49,793,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,205,000 after buying an additional 686,121 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

