143,020 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 143,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. Synchrony Financial makes up about 4.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

SYF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.15. 2,992,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,870,217. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.81.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

