$154.68 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will announce sales of $154.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.88 million and the highest is $155.40 million. ProPetro posted sales of $434.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $788.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $772.42 million to $808.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $848.19 million, with estimates ranging from $716.46 million to $999.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProPetro.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.60 million, a PE ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

