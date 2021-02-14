15,674 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Gibraltar Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

