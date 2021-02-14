15,674 Shares in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,674 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Gibraltar Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $103.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.88.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK)

