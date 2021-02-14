1,575,000 Shares in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Purchased by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,575,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,000. BioDelivery Sciences International makes up about 4.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB owned about 1.56% of BioDelivery Sciences International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 804,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,501 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.58 million, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.16.

In related news, insider Mary Theresa Coelho sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $27,915.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,351 shares in the company, valued at $131,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924. 8.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

