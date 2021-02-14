1,580,639 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,580,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,884,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Jefferies Financial Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 17,523 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,013,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $29.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

