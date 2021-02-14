16,398 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $116.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.54. The firm has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

