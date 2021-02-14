$167.22 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $167.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $170.63 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $195.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $653.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $618.27 million to $683.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $652.93 million, with estimates ranging from $615.95 million to $676.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

NYSE:SLG opened at $64.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 65.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,260 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

