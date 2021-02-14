169,000 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 169,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,000. Cardinal Health accounts for 6.0% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 0.06% of Cardinal Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 429,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,009,000 after buying an additional 244,704 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH stock opened at $51.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

