$17.24 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report sales of $17.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.17 million to $17.30 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full-year sales of $58.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.40 million to $59.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.45 million, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $70.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The ExOne.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of The ExOne from $18.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

The ExOne stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. The ExOne has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.63 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,046,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The ExOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

