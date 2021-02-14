1,720,000 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Acquired by HealthInvest Partners AB

HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,720,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. Antares Pharma makes up approximately 4.5% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HealthInvest Partners AB owned approximately 1.03% of Antares Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 485,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,120 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the third quarter valued at $3,255,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Antares Pharma by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.15.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 33,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $159,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,328,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 160,852 shares of company stock worth $709,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $4.53 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.44.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

