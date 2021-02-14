17,279 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Advanced Drainage Systems makes up approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 781,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,781,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $283,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at $566,870.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $12,658,247.12. Insiders sold 1,966,863 shares of company stock worth $146,884,642 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

WMS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

