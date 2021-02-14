$178.60 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post $178.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $181.20 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $162.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $700.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $698.55 million to $702.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $726.82 million, with estimates ranging from $679.79 million to $756.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STORE Capital.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 83,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 440.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth $1,476,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

