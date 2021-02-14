181,217 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Acquired by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 181,217 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. Synovus Financial comprises approximately 4.9% of rhino investment partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Synovus Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of SNV traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $41.33. The stock had a trading volume of 543,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,980. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

