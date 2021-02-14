$191.22 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $191.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.90 million and the highest is $191.90 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $150.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $698.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $697.90 million to $698.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $856.83 million, with estimates ranging from $828.77 million to $869.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $182.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

DT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

DT opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 54,755.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,545 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

