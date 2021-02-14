$195.92 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will post $195.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.04 million to $200.60 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $124.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full year sales of $670.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $662.62 million to $675.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $806.39 million, with estimates ranging from $769.00 million to $840.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock worth $2,521,442. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,400 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after buying an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

