1,989 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Acquired by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Equinix by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Equinix by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

