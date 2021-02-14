1,989 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,803,000 after purchasing an additional 140,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after acquiring an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.67, for a total transaction of $749,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,567 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,162.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $815.80.

EQIX stock opened at $709.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.18, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $477.87 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $717.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $747.11.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

