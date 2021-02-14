1inch (1INCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $764.63 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One 1inch token can now be purchased for approximately $5.45 or 0.00011171 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $764.63 million and $410.62 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00056551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.77 or 0.00278219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00091800 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00100459 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059535 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,160.98 or 0.90496333 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

