1ST Source Bank Acquires 18,934 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MET. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 12.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 106,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in MetLife by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife by 19.8% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,363,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,889,285. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

