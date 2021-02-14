1ST Source Bank Acquires 6,141 Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.2% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $16,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 300.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $463.58. 374,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,202. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $437.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.40. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $464.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.