1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in The Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in The Allstate by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in The Allstate by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Allstate by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.43. 1,202,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,574. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

