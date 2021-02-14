1ST Source Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,644 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 925,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,397,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 153,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,489,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,633,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,561,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

