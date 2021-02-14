1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,097,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

