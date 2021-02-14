1ST Source Bank Decreases Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 102.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Sysco by 92.9% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,847. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,088.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.